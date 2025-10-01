Rwanda's Twagirayezu Appointed Vice President of Global Space Body

Rwanda Space Agency (RSA) chief executive, Gaspard Twagirayezu, has been appointed Vice President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

The appointment of the former education minister was announced at the ongoing International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, September 30.

During the meeting, Twagirayezu stressed that Africa envisions a future where Africans are not just observers of space exploration but active contributors of knowledge and solutions that propel humanity's journey into space.

Founded in 1951, the IAF is the world's leading space advocacy organization, uniting space agencies, industry, research institutions, universities, and professional societies to foster global cooperation in space exploration and innovation.

Twagirayezu has served as RCA chief since November 2024. Before that, he was Minister of Education in 2023. He had previously held the position of State Minister in charge of Primary and Secondary Education.

He holds a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering, with a concentration in Engineering Management, from Oklahoma Christian University in the United States, where he also earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical/Electronics Engineering.