Rwanda's Twagirayezu Appointed Vice President of Global Space Body

30 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

Rwanda Space Agency (RSA) chief executive, Gaspard Twagirayezu, has been appointed Vice President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

The appointment of the former education minister was announced at the ongoing International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, September 30.

ALSO READ: Rwanda partners with global players to drive space economy

During the meeting, Twagirayezu stressed that Africa envisions a future where Africans are not just observers of space exploration but active contributors of knowledge and solutions that propel humanity's journey into space.

Founded in 1951, the IAF is the world's leading space advocacy organization, uniting space agencies, industry, research institutions, universities, and professional societies to foster global cooperation in space exploration and innovation.

Twagirayezu has served as RCA chief since November 2024. Before that, he was Minister of Education in 2023. He had previously held the position of State Minister in charge of Primary and Secondary Education.

He holds a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering, with a concentration in Engineering Management, from Oklahoma Christian University in the United States, where he also earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical/Electronics Engineering.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.