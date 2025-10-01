Namibia: Majority of GBV Victims Are Women From Rural Areas - Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

Majority of GBV victims are women from rural areas - Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

Speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has raised concerns over the persistent vulnerability of rural women to gender-based violence.

Citing the World Health Organisation (2024) report, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said safety is elusive for many women, with about 35% facing sexual and intimate partner violence, and the majority of victims being rural women.

She said this during the second meeting of women parliamentarians at the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit on Tuesday in South Africa.

"This is because women are afraid to speak up due to societal stereotypes and patriarchy," she said.

The country recorded 4,814 gender-based violence (GBV) cases during the 2023/24 financial year, with the most common forms being domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Namibia's National Policy on Gender Equality (2021-2023) prioritises gender equality; however, there is a need to strengthen its implementation.

"We have learnt that gender-sensitive legislation requires more than good intentions and demands systematic gender impact assessments for every new law considered," said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

She called for gender-responsive budgeting and policies that address the needs of women and young people in rural areas, as well as indigenous communities such as the San.

"Our role is not just to represent women, it is to ensure our parliaments become engines of gender-responsive governance," she said.