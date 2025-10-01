Namibian Visas Now Available in DR Congo, Boosting Regional Trade

30 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) announced on Tuesday that the Namibian Consulate in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is now issuing visas to all citizens of the DRC who wish to travel to Namibia.

WBCG spokesperson Maria Paulus said the development marks the successful outcome of the group's ongoing efforts to ease cross-border movement along the Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor, a major trade route connecting Namibia's port to central southern Africa. The group says the move is furthermore a significant step toward strengthening regional trade.

"This is a major step forward in unlocking regional economic potential. This progress would not have been possible without the commitment and leadership of the Government of Namibia, whose support has been instrumental in removing this non-tariff barrier," said WBCG chief executive Mbahupu Tjivikua.

Long viewed as a challenge for transporters and business travellers, visa access has been a key issue hampering trade efficiency along the corridor. The new development is expected to ease delays at borders, facilitate the movement of goods and services, and support growing commercial ties between Namibia and the DRC, the group said.

WBCG's business development manager in the DRC, Jen Mbayo, highlighted the broader economic implications.

"DRC-based traders, exporters, importers, service providers and investors will now be able to pursue business opportunities in Namibia with greater confidence and fewer administrative hurdles," he said.

The visa issuance is seen as both a trade facilitation measure and a diplomatic achievement that is expected to drive intra-African commerce and deepen cooperation between Namibia and the DRC.

