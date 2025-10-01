Rwanda: Republic of Korea and WFP Launch USD 1.2 Million Sustainable Agriculture and Green Jobs Project in Rwanda

Kigali, Rwanda- The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today signed a grant arrangement worth USD 1.2 million to support sustainable agriculture and youth employment in Rwanda's Gatsibo District. A signing ceremony took place in Kigali, with Jinhwa Kim, KOICA Country Director, and Kaori Ura, WFP Rwanda Deputy Country Director. The agreement is part of the broader USD 14.8 million "Supporting Agricultural Climate Resilience and Creating Green Jobs for Youth in Rural Communities (CRCSP)" project, which will be implemented from 2025 to 2030.

"This partnership stands as a model of how joint efforts can deliver tangible and lasting impacts to communities," said Kim. "KOICA remains committed to working hand in hand with the Government of Rwanda and WFP. Together, we strive to build resilient livelihoods, foster green growth, and promote inclusive prosperity."

The new project is implemented through a strong tripartite partnership led by the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI). The project focuses on sustainable land use, rehabilitation of 500 hectares of marshland, and rural infrastructure development. WFP's component will empower 340 vulnerable youth and women through vocational training, entrepreneurial coaching, and access to financial and market services, and will open 60 youth-led Farmer Service Centers, through which about 400 additional people will access capacity strengthening and employment opportunities.

"This collaboration with KOICA allows WFP to contribute to Rwanda's efforts in building climate resilience and creating economic opportunities for young people," said Ura. "Through targeted investment in skills and inclusive agribusiness, we are equipping communities, especially youth and women, to become more self-reliant and better prepared for future challenges."

The CRCSP project takes a comprehensive approach to promote youth employment and sustainable agriculture. It combines large infrastructure projects, such as flood protection installations and post-harvest processing facilities, with WFP's intervention, which focuses on empowering youth and women to become key participants of local food-system transformation.

The initiative plays a vital role in creating green jobs in rural communities, equipping young people and women with the tools to build sustainable livelihoods while contributing to climate-resilient food systems.

This project marks an important milestone in the long-standing collaboration between KOICA, WFP, and the Government that has been going on for more than a decade. Since 2012, KOICA has contributed USD 21.2 million through its partnership with WFP to foster sustainable rural development and inclusive economic growth in Rwanda.