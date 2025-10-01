Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Heads of Biosafety, Tourism, Investment Agencies

30 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new heads of federal agencies, in a move the Presidency says is aimed at strengthening key sectors and institutions across the country.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the appointments take effect in September.

In the National Biosafety Management Agency, the President named Bello Bawa Bwari of Niger State as the new Director-General for an initial four-year term beginning September 18, 2025, in line with the provisions of Section 5 of the NBMA Act, 2015.

At the Investment and Securities Tribunal, Hon. Barrister Aminu Junaidu of Zamfara State has been appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year tenure, also effective from September 18, 2025.

Similarly, the President approved the appointment of Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation NTDC for an initial four-year term, effective September 2, 2025.

The Presidency said the appointments reflect Tinubu's determination to reposition strategic institutions, while urging the appointees to deploy their expertise and experience to advance the development of their respective agencies for the good of the nation.

