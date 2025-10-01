South Africa: Taxi Route Row Postponed Again - South African News Briefs - October 1, 2025

Law enforcement officers were stationed at several taxi ranks to ensure routes to Somerset West were not operating.
1 October 2025
Taxi Route Row Postponed Again

The Taxi Association CODETA has expressed disappointment over the repeated delays in its court case regarding the Western Cape Mobility Department's decision to close certain taxi routes, reports EWN. The Western Cape High Court postponed the matter for the third time. This comes two weeks after MEC Isaac Sileku ordered a 30-day shutdown of routes and lanes in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, and Somerset West. CODETA says the delays are causing major financial losses, with dozens of taxis unable to operate, and argues that the closures are unjustified since services had run peacefully before the shutdown.

Firefighters Tackle Wildfire at Deer Park

Authorities at the Table Mountain National Park have said that they've deployed ground crews and aerial support to a wildfire that broke out at Deer Park in Cape Town, reports SABC News. The fire is moving in the direction of Devil's Peak. Authorities say the fire is spreading rapidly due to extreme heat and low humidity. Several trails have been closed, though access to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway via Tafelberg Road remains open. Firefighters are also monitoring Camps Bay for flare-ups after a veld fire broke out above the Pipe Track.

SA Weather Service Urges Public to Follow Daily Forecasts

The South African Weather Service has urged the public to closely follow its short-range forecasts to stay prepared for changing weather conditions, reports EWN. At a media briefing, SAWS warned of increased rain and thunderstorms in parts of the country. Lead scientist Christine Engelbrecht said that short-range updates are vital for safety, as they provide actionable warnings about severe rainfall and thunderstorms. She advised people to check forecasts multiple times a day, not just once, to remain informed.

