Somalia: From Ports to Investment - President Irro Puts Somaliland On UAE's Global Stage

Hargeisa, Sept 27 — Somaliland is stepping onto the international investment stage, as President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi "Irro" travels to Dubai to highlight the country's strategic Berbera Port and its potential as a gateway to East Africa.

On Sept. 30, President Irro will join DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem at The Africa Debate - UAE 2025, Invest Africa's premier investment forum. Their session, "Ports, Policy, and Possibility: Berbera and the New Gateway to East Africa," will examine how infrastructure, logistics, and regulatory reforms could position Berbera as a critical hub for trade and investment. It will also explore strategies to attract long-term foreign direct investment into frontier markets often overlooked by global investors.

The summit will bring together more than 500 investors, market leaders, and senior decision-makers from government agencies, commercial banks, private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds, and corporations across sectors including energy, oil and gas, technology, infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and logistics.

Delegates at The Africa Debate - UAE will have the opportunity to:

Interact directly with investors and market leaders throughout Africa and the UAE

Acquire insights into the future of trade and investment between Africa and the UAE

Connect with delegates and speakers

Exchange perspectives, expertise, and experiences with fellow investors and market leaders

Somaliland's participation signals more than economic ambition. By promoting Berbera and engaging with global investors, President Irro is positioning Somaliland as a serious partner in Africa's emerging markets -- despite the territory's continued lack of formal international recognition.

As Africa-UAE trade and investment relationships deepen, Somaliland aims to demonstrate that its ports, policies, and vision could make it a pivotal player in East Africa's economic future.