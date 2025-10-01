Djibouti: Somaliland President Invites Djibouti Leader Amid U.S. Recognition Push

27 August 2025
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa, Somaliland — Somaliland's President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) said on Wednesday he hopes the President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh will become the first sitting head of state to visit Somaliland, highlighting efforts to strengthen ties between the two Horn of Africa neighbors.

Irro received a delegation from Djibouti led by Minister of Trade and Tourism Mohamed Warsame Dirieh at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa. The leaders discussed boosting cooperation in trade, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and joint development projects.

"I hope that the President of Djibouti will become the first sitting head of state to visit Somaliland," Cirro said, signaling Somaliland's growing diplomatic ambitions.

The remarks come as Somaliland has increasingly attracted attention in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump, during a press conference with leaders from Azerbaijan and Armenia, acknowledged Somaliland's bid for international recognition. When asked about the matter, Trump said, "Good question, we are looking into it right now, in Somaliland,"signaling that the U.S. is actively considering the proposal.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Ted Cruz has publicly urged President Trump to recognize Somaliland, emphasizing its strategic importance in the Horn of Africa and its role as a stable partner for U.S. interests in the region.

Somaliland's President Irro is also scheduled to visit Washington in the coming weeks, a move seen as part of the Somaliland's intensified efforts to engage directly with U.S. policymakers and advance its recognition agenda.

Minister Warsame Dirieh said Djibouti was committed to expanding cooperation in trade, tourism, and free movement between the two countries.

The meeting underscores Somaliland's efforts to strengthen regional partnerships and attract foreign investment, while also advancing its long-term goal of gaining wider diplomatic recognition.

