Uganda: Museveni Stings Luweero for Voting Opposition in Previous Polls

President Museveni has said the people of Luweero district put ropes around their necks when they voted for the opposition in the previous 2021 general election.

"You brought a girl called Nabukenya(Brenda) to Parliament and she is doing nothing. When we are shouting about thieves of government drugs in health centres, she doesn't help you monitor. I hear you also elected the LC5 chairperson who is not NRM, the MP is also an opposition person. In Runyankole we have a saying that one who has committed suicide is not cried for," Museveni said.

He was on Wednesday addressing a rally at Bukalasa Agricultural College grounds in Luweero District.

In the 2021 general election, National Unity Platform took the Luweero district chairperson and woman MP seats with Erastus Kibirango and Brenda Nabukenya winning.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking on Wednesday, Museveni said these opposition leaders have failed to monitor government programs, noting that theft of government drugs happens without doing anything to avert it.

"In fact, God is merciful for me to find somethings are still moving well here in Luweero when you elected opposition. I can do the big things but the small ones like monitoring of government drugs which need someone here on the ground can be done by you. You need to elect NRM leaders who will monitor these programs."

The president however, said, going forward, he is going to be tough on corruption and theft of government drugs.

"In this term we are going to get tough on people who steal money because that is the money that will create wealth jobs and then support development. We are also going to be tough on theft of drugs in government facilities," he said.

"The problem of stealing drugs is not in Congo or South Sudan. It is here. These drugs are traceable. If you elect good LC5s and MPs, they can help monitor the health centers. Immunization is moving well and its why we don't have polio anymore, but the problem is curative treatment, where drugs are stolen. That must stop," he said.

He asked the people of Luweero to vote only NRM candidates so they can protect the gains since 1986.