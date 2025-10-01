Malawi: Pasuwa Keeps Faith With Malawi Selection for World Cup Qualifiers

Malawi Head Coach Kalisto Pasuwa has maintained 24 of the 26 players who featured in last month's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Namibia and Liberia, in his final 25-man squad for the upcoming encounters against Equatorial Guinea and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Flames will host Equatorial Guinea on 9th October 2025 at Bingu National Stadium, before travelling to Tunis for the away fixture against São Tomé and Príncipe on 13th October.

The squad includes 15 foreign-based players, among them Jubril Okedina, who returns to the team after missing out on recent fixtures.

Okedina who plays for Bohemian FC in Ireland is set for his first competitive appearance after featuring in the Four national tournament in March last year.

Coach Pasuwa's charges are expected to regroup in Lilongwe on Sunday, 5th October 2025, to begin preparations for the two fixtures.

GOALKEEPERSWilliam Thole (Simba Bhora), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Joshua Waka (Ekhaya FC)

DEFENDERSNickson Nyasulu (FC Platinum), Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim FC), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Wanderers FC), Charles Petro (Botosani FC), Gomegzani Chirwa (Ngezi Platinum), Mcdonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Alick Lungu (Ekhaya), Jubril Okedina (Bohemian FC)

MIDFIELDERSYankho Singo (FC Nyasa Big Bullets FC), Blessings Singini (Mighty Wanderers FC), Lloyd Aaron (Muaither SC), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol), Robert Saizi (Zanaco), Maxwell Paipi (Silver Strikers FC)

FORWARDSFrank Gabadinho Mhango (Richards Bay), Richard Mbulu (Costa Do Sol), Mayele Malango (Monterey Bay FC), Patrick Mwaungulu (TP Mazembe), Chikumbutso Salima (FC Nyasa Big Bullets), Lanjesi Nkhoma (TP Mazembe), Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco FC), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers FC)