South Africa: Giving Money to Beggars - Yes or No?

We asked beggars, the City of Cape Town, and homeless organisations
Thousands of homeless people live in Cape Town. Many of them beg as their main source of income.
The City of Cape Town and some homeless organisations discourage giving cash to beggars. Others disagree.
In this video, we ask: does giving money to beggars make their lives better, or worse?
Learn more about:
- City of Cape Town's safe spaces
- U-turn's Mi-change vouchers
- Streetscapes' homelessness programme
