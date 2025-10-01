Kenya: Trump Criticizes U.S. Focus On Foreign Military Engagements in Somalia, Kenya

Washington, Oct 1, 2025 — Former U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized long-standing American military involvement in foreign countries such as Somalia and Kenya, arguing that the government's primary duty should be defending the homeland, not protecting distant borders.

"In recent years, politicians have come to believe our job is to defend faraway lands like Kenya and Somalia, while America is facing a direct invasion at home," Trump said during remarks to senior U.S. military commanders.

Since taking office earlier this year, the Trump administration has expanded U.S. military operations in Somalia, including dozens of airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab militants and Islamic State (ISIS) fighters entrenched in the Al-Miskad Mountains in the Bari region.

American troop deployments and special operations inside Somalia also increased during this period, reflecting the administration's focus on counterterrorism efforts and safeguarding U.S. strategic interests in the Horn of Africa.

However, Trump's latest remarks signal a policy shift, with the former president reiterating his long-held position of prioritizing "America First" and ending what he calls "endless entanglements" abroad.

He warned that the financial and human costs of overseas wars were undermining the government's ability to protect American citizens, particularly in areas such as border security, domestic crime prevention, and internal stability.

"The resources and energy we waste on foreign wars weaken our capacity to serve the American people," Trump said, underscoring his push to reorient U.S. defense priorities.

His comments come amid reports that Washington has quietly suspended support to Somalia's elite Danab forces -- a move seen by analysts as part of a broader re-evaluation of America's military footprint in Africa.