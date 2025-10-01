Somalia: Somali Govt Deploys Presidential Guards and AUSSOM Troops to Kismayo Ahead of Leaders' Talks

1 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — Two aircraft carrying members of Somalia's Presidential Guard and troops from the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) are expected to land shortly at Kismayo's Sayid Mohamed Abdulle Hassan Airport, trusted sources said.

The deployment comes as part of heightened security preparations ahead of an anticipated visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to the southern port city.

Officials from the Jubaland administration confirmed to Shabelle Media that the troops will be tasked with securing the area during the president's stay, which is expected to take place in the coming days.

According to sources, Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) -- currently in Nairobi -- is scheduled to arrive in Kismayo on Wednesday. President Mohamud is expected to follow a day later.

The visit is seen as a potential turning point in relations between the two leaders, who have long been at odds politically. High-level talks between the federal and regional presidents are planned to take place in Kismayo during the visit.

Tensions between the central government and Jubaland have simmered for years, particularly over issues related to federalism, resource control, and regional autonomy.

The upcoming meeting is widely viewed as an opportunity to ease strained ties and chart a new course for cooperation.

