Somalia: Somali MP Slams Reported Plan to Reassign Lower Shabelle to Another Region

Baidoa, Somalia, Oct 1, 2025 — A Somali lawmaker from the South West State parliament has strongly condemned reported plans to reassign the Lower Shabelle region to a different federal jurisdiction, calling the move "misleading and baseless."

Mohamed Hassan Mohamed, a member of the South West State regional assembly, issued a statement on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, asserting that Lower Shabelle is an integral part of South West State and not a disputed territory, as some reports have claimed.

"The Lower Shabelle region clearly belongs to South West State and is not a region under dispute. Its rights and representation are upheld by the lawmakers elected from the area," the MP wrote.

He further stated that any grievances regarding the status or administration of the region should be addressed through legal channels and the appropriate governing institutions.

"To suggest that the region should be added to the Banadir administration or label it a disputed area is outright misinformation. Every representative must stand up for the constituency they represent. Lies and misdirection will not succeed," Mohamed added.

The remarks come amid growing speculation about a possible administrative reshuffle involving Lower Shabelle, which has sparked backlash among regional leaders and MPs from South West State.

Lower Shabelle is one of Somalia's most fertile and strategically important regions, often at the center of political and territorial disputes.