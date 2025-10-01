Zimbabwe: 'Cut Off the Manhood!' - MP Calls for Castration of Rapists

A female legislator has made a bold plea in Parliament, calling for the castration of convicted rapists, particularly repeat offenders.

Goromonzi West MP Beata Nyamupinga made the appeal during Tuesday's National Assembly session, urging lawmakers to take urgent steps to protect women and children from rampant sexual violence.

Her remarks followed two shocking incidents that have sparked national outrage: the rape of a Grade 7 girl by a tout at Harare's Rezende bus terminus, and a viral video showing two 16-year-old boys gang-raping a 17-year-old girl who appeared unconscious.

"We are crying over the issue of rape. We are grieving as women of this country. The whole nation is not happy to see a fit gentleman having sexual intercourse with a young child," Nyamupinga said.

She further urged her female colleagues to lobby President Emmerson Mnangagwa directly, arguing that stiffer penalties were urgently needed.

"Can we have something as a matter of urgency to ensure that if somebody is caught having sexual intercourse with a minor, they should be castrated. If he maintains that manhood, he will not have the discipline to stop. As women, we live in fear, where can we safely keep our children when we go to work, to church, or even here in Parliament?" she asked, drawing applause across the House.

Nyamupinga stressed that prison sentences alone were insufficient, since many offenders re-offend upon release.

"If you decide it is not good to cut off his manhood, then let us castrate them," she insisted.

Acting Speaker of Parliament Joseph Tshuma acknowledged the gravity of the issue, condemning the sexual abuse of minors as "incomprehensible and appalling."

He suggested that Nyamupinga consider introducing a Private Members' Bill to push for harsher penalties, including possible life sentences for child rapists.

"While Zimbabwe has abolished the death penalty, certain crimes, particularly the rape of minors, demand severe consequences," the Acting Speaker said.