Uganda: How Govt Has Set Out to Get Dubai Sex-Trafficking Don Mwesigwa

The Ministry of Gender has vowed to tighten labour migration controls and investigate Charles “Abbey” Mwesigwa, after a BBC exposé linked him to a sex-trafficking ring preying on Ugandan women in Dubai.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has pledged to investigate allegations of a prostitution ring exploiting Ugandan girls in Dubai, following a BBC documentary that uncovered disturbing cases of sexual abuse and trafficking.

Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Esther Anyakun Davinia, described the revelations as “regrettable,” noting that many Ugandans seeking work abroad end up in “horrible exploitative situations.”

She said government was working with United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities to investigate the alleged ringleader, identified as Charles “Abbey” Mwesigwa, and ensure accountability.

Anyakun linked the vulnerability of Ugandan youth to high unemployment, with about 700,000 people entering the labour market each year and more than half of young people out of school, work, or training.

“If unregulated, this movement degenerates into the vice of human trafficking and its attendant risks,” she warned.

While defending Uganda’s formal labour externalisation programme—which she said created 280,000 jobs between 2016 and 2024 and generated $1.3 billion in remittances last year—the minister stressed that the women highlighted in the BBC investigation were most likely trafficked through informal channels.

“It is highly unlikely for Ugandan migrant workers who have gone through the Ministry’s formal processes to end up in the kind of exploitation that was reported,” she noted, pointing out that licensed recruitment agencies are required to provide contracts guaranteeing fair wages, healthcare, compensation, and repatriation.

She admitted, however, that challenges persist, including illegal recruitment, weak monitoring, and reports of Ugandans stranded in the Gulf after being duped by unlicensed agents.

To address this, government has tightened regulations, increased penalties for traffickers, introduced mandatory 14-day pre-departure orientations, and established a 24-hour call centre for migrant workers.

Uganda has also signed bilateral labour agreements with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the UAE, although the UAE deal is not yet operational.

“The fight against human trafficking is a call for everyone—individuals, families, communities, leaders and government,” Anyakun said, urging jobseekers to use only official channels.

What the BBC Found

The BBC investigation identified Mwesigwa, a Ugandan who once worked as a London bus driver, as the head of a prostitution network in Dubai.

Undercover reporting revealed he supplied women for high-end sex parties, charging around USD 1,000 per night, with higher fees for degrading acts.

Many victims said they were lured with promises of hotel or supermarket jobs, only to be trapped in exploitative conditions. Some were crammed into small apartments while accumulating debts from inflated visa and accommodation costs.

The documentary also reported extreme abuse, including clients demanding women engage in humiliating sexual practices, gang rape, and filmed exploitation.

Two Ugandan women—Monic Karungi and Kayla Birungi—reportedly died after falling from Dubai high-rises in what authorities ruled suicides, though relatives are demanding further investigations.

The BBC traced Mwesigwa to the Jumeirah Village Circle area, alleging he bribed nightclub security, rented properties through intermediaries, and used false names to cover his tracks.

He denied the trafficking allegations, insisting he only helped women find accommodation and introduced them to wealthy contacts.