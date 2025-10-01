Zimbabwe: Churches Urged to Join Govt Projects, Says Zvimba East MP

Zvimba East MP Kudakwashe Mananzva has called on churches to take part in government-backed income-generating projects aimed at boosting community productivity.

Speaking to hundreds of congregants at the Johane Masowe Echishanu (Nyenyedzi Nomwe) in Nyabira on Sunday, Mananzva encouraged faith groups to seize opportunities being promoted under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

"The church should take advantage of income-generating projects being spearheaded by the government if we are to achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030 leaving no one and no place behind," he said.

He pointed to gardening and poultry farming as practical projects that congregations could start suggesting village business units as a model.

Church leaders welcomed the message saying they were ready to collaborate with government efforts.

"We are grateful for the support the government is giving us, particularly the freedom of worship, and we are ready to embrace opportunities that can help move the nation forward," said Hebert Center a Johane Masowe Echishanu priest.

The sect also pledged to work with the authorities in promoting peace and unity.

"As members of the apostolic sect, we are in full support of President Mnangagwa's government. We will work hand in hand to preach unity, peace and love among the people," Center said.