Somalia: Puntland Unveils New Security Plan to Stabilize Garowe

Garowe, - The Puntland administration has announced a new security initiative aimed at tightening control in its capital, Garowe, following a recent surge in criminal activity and insecurity.

Puntland's Vice President Ilyaas Lugatoor confirmed that a special security force will be deployed to the city. The newly assigned unit will immediately begin operations designed to disarm civilians carrying weapons inside Garowe.

The plan was unveiled by Vice President Lugatoor on behalf of the Puntland government. Security forces, under his directive, will lead disarmament campaigns and expand enforcement against illegal activities, particularly those tied to organized crime and drug networks.

The announcement was made on October 1, 2025, with operations expected to begin in Garowe, the capital of Puntland, in the coming days.

Garowe has witnessed a spike in insecurity in recent weeks, marked by:

The open circulation of weapons in the city.

Growing concerns about the spread of alcohol and narcotics.

Rising public anxiety over criminal gangs exploiting weak enforcement.

Authorities say the new measures are intended to restore public confidence and ensure that Garowe remains a safe political and administrative hub for Puntland.

The special forces will confiscate illegal weapons from individuals carrying them in public.

Targeted operations will focus on dismantling groups linked to drug and alcohol trafficking.

The deployment will reinforce existing police efforts and introduce stricter patrols across the capital.

Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia, has generally been regarded as more stable than southern Somalia. However, its capital, Garowe, has not been immune to rising urban crime, the availability of small arms, and the social impact of narcotics. Authorities hope the new security push will reinforce Garowe's role as a safe political center.

The Puntland government's plan to deploy special security forces marks a decisive step to combat weapons proliferation and crime in Garowe. Whether the new measures will succeed depends on enforcement, public cooperation, and the ability of security forces to sustain operations in the long term.