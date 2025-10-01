Somalia: The German Embassy Launches Mogadishu Climate Talk On Peace and Security

Somalia's struggle with the twin pressures of conflict and climate change was placed centre stage in Mogadishu as the Embassy of Germany convened the capital's first Climate Talk.

The event, co-organised with the Berghof Foundation and the Somali Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, brought government officials and community voices together in one forum to debate how environmental pressures are shaping the country's future.

Somalia is one of the countries most affected by shifting weather patterns, despite contributing almost nothing to global greenhouse gas emissions.

German Ambassador Sebastian Groth reminded participants of this stark reality.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Somalia contributes almost nothing to global emissions, yet it is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change. Rising temperatures, sea level rise and changing rain patterns put immense strain on a society where 80 percent of people depend on agriculture and pastoralism."

The Ambassador said the decision to hold the Climate Talk in Mogadishu was deliberate.

"It is a real pleasure to welcome you to this first Climate Talk in Mogadishu. This series of conferences normally takes place in Nairobi or Mombasa, but bringing it here underlines how relevant the nexus between security and climate change is, both for Somalia and for Germany."

Speakers from across Somalia highlighted how drought, floods and erratic rainfall have not only damaged livelihoods but also fuelled disputes over land and water. Groth pointed to the Somali government's progress in climate policy as a sign of resilience.

"These impressive steps include delivering NDC 3.0, developing an adaptation plan and accessing the Green Climate Fund. Achieving these goals with such a small team in such a difficult context is remarkable."

He added that cooperation between national and regional institutions is a strength that Somalia should build upon.

"I am encouraged to hear how well the exchange between environmental directors in Mogadishu and the federal states is functioning. Even when political cooperation is difficult, environmental policy is proving to be a space where collaboration is possible and effective."

Germany partnered with the Berghof Foundation to run the event. The Berghof facilitators guided discussions, drawing on their long-standing peacebuilding work in Somali regions such as Balad, Galkayo and Beledweyne.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate International Organisations Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They emphasised the importance of local knowledge, women's leadership and youth involvement in turning environmental stress into opportunities for dialogue and reconciliation.

The day's panels explored how grassroots experiences can feed into national strategies and global platforms, from the UN to the upcoming COP 30 in Brazil.

For Germany, the Mogadishu Climate Talk was more than a conference - it was a signal of long-term partnership with Somalia, combining international support with community-driven approaches to tackle climate and security challenges together.