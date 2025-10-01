Uganda: Sato, Luuka Plastics Partnership Brings Affordable Sanitation Solutions to Ugandan Communities

Uganda has taken a decisive step toward tackling one of its most pressing public health challenges: access to safe and affordable sanitation.

Musa Mugeere, the Executive Director of Luuka Plastics, announced a partnership with SATO, a global sanitation solutions company, to locally manufacture low-cost, hygienic toilet technologies in Uganda.

Speaking during the launch, Mugeere emphasised that the collaboration is more than just a business venture--it is a commitment to improving the lives of millions of Ugandans who still lack access to proper sanitation facilities.

"This partnership marks an important milestone not only for our organisations but also for the many families and communities in Uganda who will benefit from these sanitation products," Muggers said.

Under the arrangement, Luuka Plastics will produce SATO's toilet pans and related sanitation products at scale, reducing reliance on imports. This move is expected to lower production and transportation costs, making the products more affordable for households, schools, health centers, and community institutions.

Beyond affordability, the partnership is also set to drive job creation and skills development for Ugandans. Mugeere highlighted that the project will employ local workers across the value chain--from product manufacturing to quality assurance and distribution.

"This is not just about making a product. It is about creating sustainable livelihoods for Ugandans while ensuring that every unit we produce meets the highest standards of quality and performance," he explained.

Sanitation remains a critical issue in Uganda, with millions still exposed to preventable diseases due to poor toilet facilities. According to the Ministry of Health, only 19% of Ugandans currently use safely managed sanitation services.

Mugeere noted that SATO's designs--particularly their child-friendly and hygienic toilet pans--offer a practical and elegant solution to this challenge. By preventing open defecation and reducing exposure to harmful pathogens, the products are expected to significantly improve public health outcomes, especially for children, women, and the elderly.

The initiative will also leverage Luuka Plastics' extensive distribution networks to ensure nationwide access. Mugeere said the company will collaborate with government agencies, NGOs, and community-based organisations to ensure the products reach even the most underserved areas.

"This partnership is about equity in health. Safe sanitation prevents disease and restores dignity. By making these solutions affordable and accessible, we are ensuring no one is left behind," Mugeere stressed.