Rwanda: Equity Bank, UN Partner to Accelerate Women Empowerment

Equity Bank Rwanda and UN Women have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating women's economic empowerment and bridging gender gaps in finance and technology.

The partnership, signed on Tuesday, September 30, seeks to promote gender-responsive financial services, digital innovation, and capacity-building initiatives aligned with Rwanda's Vision 2050 and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the partners, the agreement represents a milestone collaboration between a leading financial institution and a United Nations agency dedicated to gender equality. It underscores the bank's commitment to embedding gender-responsive financial services into its business model, while supporting Rwanda's national development priorities and global SDGs.

Expanding opportunities for women

By combining UN Women's technical expertise with Equity Bank's financial innovation and outreach, the partnership aims to create sustainable pathways for women's economic empowerment, from rural cooperatives to digital entrepreneurs.

Specifically, the MoU is expected to benefit over 10,000 women, including entrepreneurs, cross-border traders, cooperatives, and informal groups such as Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs). The collaboration will:

This will strengthen women-led MSMEs and cooperatives by increasing access to finance and business support, along with enhancing financial and digital literacy, enabling women to participate more fully in Rwanda's economy.

Moreover, it will expand economic opportunities for women in underserved rural and informal sectors through inclusive financial services and technology-driven solutions. Lastly, it will promote systemic change by fostering gender-balanced participation in Rwanda's economic transformation.

Commenting on the partnership, Equity Bank Rwanda Managing Director, Hannington Namara, described the agreement as a milestone in promoting financial inclusion for women.

"Today's signing marks a key step in enhancing access to tailored financial products, digital tools, and capacity-building for women and girls. This is not just about signing a document; it is a call to action for all partners to join us in creating equitable economic opportunities and sustainable empowerment for women entrepreneurs and communities across Rwanda," he said.

He added that true impact requires multi-stakeholder collaboration, noting that the partnership brings together government, UN agencies, NGOs, and the private sector.

On behalf of UN Women, Rwanda Country Representative Jennet Kem said the partnership comes at a timely moment as the UN increasingly engages the private sector to drive sustainable development.

"We celebrate this historic partnership with Equity Bank Rwanda as a milestone for advancing women's economic empowerment. Together, we are planting seeds that, with diligent nurturing, will grow into strong foundations of opportunity and security for women and girls," she said.

Kem emphasised that the shared goal is to extend financial services to rural women entrepreneurs, cross-border traders, cooperatives, and informal groups that have historically been underserved.

What is the role of each partner?

Under the agreement, Equity Bank Rwanda will provide tailored financial products and services for women entrepreneurs, cooperatives, and informal sector groups. Through its Social Impact Investment Unit, the bank will deliver training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and digital skills, while implementing gender-responsive policies aligned with the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs). The bank will also extend services to last-mile communities through community-based financial solutions and integrate gender-lens finance into its digital transformation strategy.

Meanwhile, UN Women will provide strategic and technical support to mainstream gender across the bank's operations. This includes capacity-building on gender equality, fostering partnerships with women-led organisations, co-developing programmes that bridge the digital divide, and supporting evidence-based advocacy. The agency will also track impact metrics and promote replication of best practices across the financial sector, both nationally and regionally.