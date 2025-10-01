Zimbabwe: Villagers Hunt Down Machete Robbers - Night of Terror Ends With Thugs' Arrest

TWO machete-wielding thugs who terrorised a Mhondoro family in a midnight raid have been thrown behind bars, thanks to brave villagers who hunted them down.

Willard Maphosa (25) and Panashe Henry Mzila (23) stormed into a Chibuda Village homestead around 2AM on 13 July, armed with machetes, logs and stones. They tied up the house owner with shoelaces, threatened to assault him and his wife before making off with US$1 700, R1 500, two cellphones, airtime cards worth US$60 and a satchel.

However, their criminal joyride was short-lived. The victim managed to free himself and, with the help of fellow villagers, tracked the duo to their getaway car. The mob pounced, cornered the pair and handed them over to police. Officers later recovered just US$571 and R500 from the stolen loot.

The two appeared before Chegutu Magistrates' Court where they were each slapped with 20 months imprisonment. Four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour, and another four on condition they pay back their victim, leaving them to serve an effective 12 months each.

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe officials said the conviction showed the power of community-police teamwork.

"Criminals who terrorise citizens will be tracked down and justice will prevail," the NPAZ said in a statement.