Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Engages With Global Leaders At Osaka Expo 2025

VP Mohadi is set to tour the Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Expo to have an appreciation of the work that has been done since it opened in April.

He is also expected to visit several other pavilions.

During his stay, VP Mohadi will visit tourist sites in Osaka, a medical facility where regenerative medicine is being showcased and will have an experience at the largest public university.

Furthermore, a private sector engagement has been scheduled as part of VP Mohadi's visit where he will visit a rail components manufacturing firm.

VP Mohadi's visit follows a series of high-level engagements between Zimbabwe and Japan, including President Mnangagwa's visit in July this year.

The Osaka Expo 2025 is running under the theme "Designing future society for our lives" and has brought together over people from around the world to not only view exhibits but also co-create a future society.

Our Health and Gender Editor, Robin Muchetu is attending the Expo and will give us live updates.

UPDATE :

VP Mohadi to tour Manufacturing World Osaka

Vice President Mohadi is today expected to tour Manufacturing World Osaka.

This premier event serves as a hub for industry leaders and innovators in the manufacturing sector, providing a key platform for networking and knowledge exchange.

This international manufacturing technology show showcases the latest advancements and trends used by manufacturing companies. The Vice President and his delegation will engage with cutting-edge exhibits and explore new business opportunities that drive the industry forward.

UPDATE :

VP Mohadi explores India's aluminum casting industry with Zimbabwean delegation

VP Mohadi, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Housing and Social Amenities, Musa Ncube and the Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Services Mercy Dinha, together with other Zimbabwean dignitaries, have begun their tour and are currently at the Taural India Pvt Ltd exhibition.

The company is a leading aluminum casting firm that was founded in 2016 by a young entrepreneur, Mr Bharat Gite.

The company provides intricate aluminum castings for the energy, defence, railway and infrastructure sectors.

