Zimbabwe: Courts Go Digital - No More Missing Dockets, No More Shady Runners

ZIMBABWE'S justice system has taken a giant leap into the future with the launch of digital magistrates' courts in Masvingo and Matabeleland South.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday declared the move a game-changer, saying the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) will speed up cases, cut corruption and drag local courts into the digital age.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the judicial system in Zimbabwe as we officially launch the digitalisation of all 16 magistrates' courts in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces," said the JSC in a statement.

The system is paperless, secure and transparent, doing away with endless files, printing costs and unnecessary travel. Court users will now track their cases online, pay fees electronically, and even attend some sessions virtually. Updates will be sent straight to their phones via email or text message.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The IECMS will streamline case management processes, reduce delays, and ensure that court records are maintained in a secure and accessible manner," the JSC added.

Lawyers will also be tightly monitored, with the Law Society of Zimbabwe vetting all registrations to weed out bogus practitioners.

Stakeholders backing the new system include the NPAZ, ZRP, ZACC, ZPCS and the Ministry of Justice. The JSC said the digital drive is being rolled out in phases, with Masvingo and Mat South following July's successful launch in Mashonaland Central and Mat North. Next in line are Mash East and Manicaland.

"Together, we are building a more efficient, transparent, and accessible justice system for all Zimbabweans," the JSC said.

For ordinary citizens, the days of missing files, long queues and corrupt court runners could soon be history as Zimbabwe's courts switch on to the digital era.