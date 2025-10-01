Zimbabwe: Machete Gang Kills Miner - Chaos Rocks Shamva Farm

A MAN died at a farm when a machete gang led by notorious thug Remembrance Matinde, alias Mutendevere, butchered an artisanal miner in cold blood.

Police confirmed the horror saying, "Police in Shamva are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 28/09/25. A machete-wielding gang, led by Remembrance Matinde, alias Mutendevere, stabbed an artisanal miner, Spencer Saizi, with a knife on the chest. The victim died on the spot."

Witnesses say the thugs went on a rampage, puncturing the left front tyre of a parked Howo truck before smashing window panes of tuckshops at the farm. Panic gripped the community as shopkeepers and truck drivers scurried for cover.

Police have appealed to members of the public for assistance in tracking down the ruthless gang. "Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," read the police statement.