Zimbabwe: Machete Gang Kills Miner - Chaos Rocks Shamva Farm

1 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)

A MAN died at a farm when a machete gang led by notorious thug Remembrance Matinde, alias Mutendevere, butchered an artisanal miner in cold blood.

Police confirmed the horror saying, "Police in Shamva are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 28/09/25. A machete-wielding gang, led by Remembrance Matinde, alias Mutendevere, stabbed an artisanal miner, Spencer Saizi, with a knife on the chest. The victim died on the spot."

Witnesses say the thugs went on a rampage, puncturing the left front tyre of a parked Howo truck before smashing window panes of tuckshops at the farm. Panic gripped the community as shopkeepers and truck drivers scurried for cover.

Police have appealed to members of the public for assistance in tracking down the ruthless gang. "Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," read the police statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.