Liberia: Bishop Kortu Brown Urges Equal Application of Law in Rape Cases, Calls On Mcgill to Surrender

Former Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) President, Bishop Kortu Brown, has urged the government to handle rape cases uniformly, warning that selective justice could undermine public trust in the country's legal system.

Brown spoke to journalists over the weekend in Browerville, noting that no one should be shielded from the law when accused of rape or other serious crimes. He cautioned that dragging cases or handling them unevenly sets a dangerous precedent.

"If someone is allegedly accused of breaking the law, that person should face the law to clear themselves," Brown said. "The law should be applied in a uniform way so that it will be easy in the future, instead of the government dragging its feet."

Brown, who serves as general overseer of New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church International, called on suspended Deputy Youth and Sports Minister for Youth Development, Bryant McGill to turn himself in to investigators and clear his name.

"Under our law, an accused is not guilty until proven as such," Brown said, emphasizing, "I want to encourage suspended Deputy Minister Bryant McGill to take the bold step to face his accuser in court."

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. suspended McGill on Sept. 17 following allegations that he raped a minor. The decision was made under the government's zero-tolerance policy on sexual and gender-based violence. Civil society groups and women's rights advocates had pressed for McGill's suspension, saying his earlier voluntary leave of absence was inadequate.

"Suspension is the right step, but now justice must follow," Brown said. "There is absolutely no one that's above the law in this country. Shielding alleged rapists sets a bad precedent. If it were your daughter or relative, how would you feel?"

Women's rights activists have continued to call for McGill's arrest and prosecution, stressing that the case will test the Boakai administration's commitment to accountability.

Fight against drugs

Brown also urged President Boakai to appoint a permanent head of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA). The agency is currently led by an interim management team following the August 28 dismissal of Director General Anthony K. Souh and two deputies.

Brown praised the interim team, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitzgerald T. M. Biago of the Liberia National Police, for the "massive work" despite limited resources. Still, he argued that the fight against illicit drugs requires a permanent leadership structure.

"The danger posed by illicit drugs is serious," Brown said. "The government must ensure the LDEA has stable and effective leadership." The interim management team reports directly to the Minister of Justice, who in turn reports to the president. President Boakai has not yet announced a timeline for naming a new LDEA director.