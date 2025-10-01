Liberia: Orange Digital Center to Host Liberia's Premier ICT and Fintech Policy Event of 2025

Liberia is preparing for a defining moment in its digital transformation journey as the Orange Digital Center Liberia (ODC) hosts the 3rd Annual Liberia Digital and Financial Inclusion Roundtable on Oct. 23.

This year's theme, "Energy Access and Clean Power for Digital Equity," reflects one of the nation's most pressing realities: without reliable clean energy, digital inclusion and financial equity will remain out of reach for millions of Liberians.

The round-table will bring together government ministries, regulators, financial institutions, telecom operators, civil society leaders, youth innovators and global development partners to address those challenges. ODC Liberia was selected as host for its role in youth empowerment, digital literacy, financial innovation and sustainability-focused solutions. Orange's expansion of mobile money services and renewable-powered connectivity models has positioned the center as a strategic venue to anchor the national debate.

"This year's round-table is not about another discussion -- it's about shaping a road-map with measurable actions," said Peterking Quaye, regional executive director of WAICTANet, which is organizing the event. "Liberia's fintech growth cannot happen without energy, and Liberia's energy challenges cannot be solved without digital finance unlocking investment. The scorecard we launch this year will track progress across these intersections."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Liberia's fintech sector has expanded with mobile money growth, but structural challenges remain. Electricity is the greatest barrier: in 2023, just 32.5% of the population had power access, with rural areas below 10%. That gap limits agents, digital hubs and platforms from operating reliably.

Weak coordination among regulators, ministries and the Central Bank has slowed reforms needed for innovation, interoperability and consumer protection. Trust is also fragile: hidden fees, poor liquidity and unreliable service discourage use, while digital skills gaps -- especially among women and rural youth -- hinder engagement.

The round-table will also serve as the launchpad for the Liberia Digital Inclusion Scorecard 2025-26, an accountability tool designed to measure progress. The scorecard will track renewable energy-powered digital hubs and mobile money agents, rural school electrification, mobile money penetration in underserved counties and policy reforms to strengthen fintech regulation and consumer protection.

"We want to see banks, telecom regulators and government report progress -- not just promises," Quaye said. "ODC hosting this year sends a signal that innovation and sustainability are at the center of the national agenda."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stakeholders say Liberia could position itself as a regional leader in inclusive digital finance with the right mix of energy investment, regulatory reform and fintech innovation. Priorities include expanding solar-powered connectivity for rural schools, strengthening mobile money ecosystems with renewable energy and embedding climate resilience into telecom and fintech infrastructure.

Global partners, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, UNDP, and European Union, are expected to participate, setting a new benchmark for accountability in digital and financial inclusion. The event underscores a central vision: energy access, digital innovation and financial equity must advance together as one agenda.