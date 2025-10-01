Liberia: Jeety Rubber LLC Transforms Lives in Margibi

Residents of Margibi County, particularly in Districts four and five, have praised Indian businessman Upjit Singh Sachdeva, popularly known as Mr. Jeety, for creating employment opportunities and implementing community empowerment initiatives through his companies, Jeety Rubber LLC and Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC).

Currently, over 1,500 workers--including both employees and contractors from Weala and other parts of Margibi and Liberia--are benefiting from the investment. The contributions of Mr. Jeety were highlighted during a community meeting organized by the county authorities to assess the living conditions and development needs of local residents.

The gathering, held at Weala Public School, brought together county officials, community leaders, and residents from Weala and surrounding towns and villages, including Richard-ta, Jennita, Konoquelleh Clan, Gborpaye Town, Gbenduaway, Sawmill, Bullorquelleh, and the SRC Belt. The meeting provided a platform for residents to voice concerns, express appreciation, and discuss ways to improve livelihoods in the county.

During the meeting, residents highlighted Mr. Jeety's significant contributions to the communities. Tamba Alfred of Gborpaye Town noted that through the office of the Cinta Township Commissioner, Samuel Ketteh, the community engaged Mr. Jeety, who had delivered on many promises. "Now, we have LEC electricity in our area, safe drinking water, streetlights, and Mr. Jeety has put 126 students on scholarship.

He registered them, paid their school fees, and even provided their PE uniforms," Alfred said. He added that while some residents questioned his praise for Mr. Jeety, he clarified that the businessman's initiatives have greatly improved the lives of many and deserve recognition.

Similarly, Mr. William Siaffa, General Town Chief of Section #: 3 in Wiah Clan, acknowledged that although some communities may not directly benefit from Jeety Rubber LLC, they still benefit indirectly through relatives and neighbors employed by the company. Joe Johnson of Weala echoed this sentiment, urging that Mr. Jeety's impact should be extended across all communities.

Former Cinta Township Commissioner Roland S. Johnson, also an employee and beneficiary of Mr. Jeety's initiatives, emphasized the transformative effects of the investment in the area. He revealed that Mr. Jeety's company is currently constructing the largest eye clinic in Weala and has facilitated advanced medical treatment for over 300 residents, covering feeding, lodging, and transportation to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia.

Mr. Johnson further highlighted the company's ongoing social programs, including a daily feeding program for children in Weala, the provision of solar streetlights in approximately 42 towns and villages, and support for children in need of urgent medical care. He also noted that Mr. Jeety actively identifies and engages local leaders while creating employment opportunities for community members.

As part of his corporate social responsibility, Mr. Jeety is set to allocate US$10,000 annually for two years to support scholarships in Margibi County. Osie Tutu Gbassakollie, a focal person for the National Civil Society Council in Districts 4 and 5, lauded the investor's contributions, noting that they complement government efforts. He encouraged Mr. Jeety to channel social benefits through local authorities to ensure proper procedural alignment.

A chief elder from Gibi District appealed to Mr. Jeety to expand his developmental initiatives to the district, highlighting the struggles of over 17 local rubber farmers who could benefit from partnerships with Jeety Rubber LLC.

In addition to infrastructure, education, and healthcare support, Mr. Jeety also engages with the community through cultural and social initiatives, including serving hot meals at the SRC Plantation every Sunday. Residents say these gestures strengthen community cohesion and demonstrate the investor's commitment to social development.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call from county residents and authorities for continued collaboration with Mr. Jeety to sustain employment, enhance community services, and foster inclusive development throughout Margibi County.