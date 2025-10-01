Liberia: Journalists Warned Against Selling Their Pen, Microphone

As Liberia's media fraternity celebrated the 61st anniversary of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), journalists were urged to uphold ethical standards, reject partisan reporting, and resist what has been described as "mercenary journalism."

The call came from ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, and PUL President Julius Kanubah, who delivered strong messages on the responsibilities of the press in shaping Liberia's democracy.

Held under the theme "Commemorating the Past, Constructing the Future", the anniversary brought together journalists, government officials, civil society actors, lawyers, international partners, and members of the diplomatic corps.

In her keynote address, Ambassador Nkrumah emphasized the power and responsibility of Liberian journalists. "I urge you to always seek the truth and report it objectively," she said. "If you do not become the truth seekers in the true sense, and those who fact-check everything, then misinformation and disinformation will drown the voices of truth. You must not allow yourselves to be seen as mercenaries. When your pen or microphone can be swayed by money, you lose your essence as guardians of democracy."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reflecting on her personal experience, Nkrumah recalled how newspapers shaped her worldview as a child. "From an early age, the press shaped me. It made me believe in the power of the pen, the most important weapon we had to influence and reform policy," she noted.

She also lamented errors in news reporting, including misquotations and poorly prepared interviews, stressing the need for accuracy and professionalism.

Misinformation and disinformation, the envoy warned, are among the greatest threats to democracy and security in West Africa. "If you don't value your rights and your tools as journalists, why would you expect someone else to value you? A suppressed press is symptomatic of a suppressed society," she added.

Nkrumah praised the PUL for reactivating the National Media Council, describing it as "a mature step" to uphold ethics, values, and accountability in journalism. She also pledged personal financial support for the long-awaited Stanton Peabody Media House, envisioned as the Union's permanent headquarters. "The building blocks of this legacy must be integrity, knowledge, and excellence," she declared.

She concluded: "Your legacy is not in the building, but in the integrity of your pen and microphone."

PUL President Julius Kanubah echoed the envoy's call for integrity while highlighting ongoing challenges to press freedom in Liberia. "While today is a time to celebrate, all is not well with press freedom, free speech, and democratic governance in our country," Kanubah warned.

He cited the recent case of journalist Franklin Doloquee, whose phone was allegedly seized by Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, as an example of official intimidation. "History will not forgive this administration if it allows such anti-press practices to continue," he stressed.

Kanubah also acknowledged internal challenges within PUL that previously damaged its credibility but assured members that the Union is now united and forward-looking. The reactivated National Media Council, he noted, will serve as an impartial body for dispute resolution, professional oversight, and the promotion of journalistic ethics. "Excellence is not just about reporting; it's about holding ourselves to account. The Council will help strengthen credibility while protecting the Union's ethical values," Kanubah emphasized.

Beyond ethics, Kanubah lamented the poor welfare conditions facing journalists, including low salaries, limited benefits, and lack of health insurance. "A less supported press is a threat not only to democracy but to the welfare of journalists themselves," he said. He announced a nationwide welfare assessment to provide data for stronger advocacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the issue of the long-delayed Union headquarters construction project, Kanubah reaffirmed his administration's commitment to completing the Stanton Peabody Media House. "Our headquarters will not just be a building -- it will be a hub of excellence, a legacy for generations to come, and a symbol of press freedom," he stated. Ambassador Nkrumah confirmed ECOWAS support for the project.

Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, in his remarks, praised the current generation of Liberian journalists for rising above past challenges and highlighted the importance of equal protection for all voices. "Both positive and negative criticisms of leaders deserve equal protection under the law," he said, emphasizing that independent journalism is critical to democracy.