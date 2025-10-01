Liberia: Govt Hails Pul for 61 Years of Defending Press Freedom

1 October 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

The Government of Liberia has commended the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) for its more than six decades of championing press freedom and protecting the rights of journalists, as the Union celebrates its 61st anniversary of press freedom in the country.

Commending the PUL for its outstanding advocacy, MICAT Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Daniel Sanoe, emphasized the collaboration between the Union and the Ministry of Information.

According to him, the PUL president's recent appearance at the weekly press briefing is a testament to that relationship.

"On this note, I now announce our warm congratulations to all members and officials of the Press Union as they celebrate their 61st anniversary."

However, he congratulated the PUL for its longstanding relationship with the Government of Liberia in upholding press freedom.

He reiterated the government's commitment to continuously work with the Union in upholding press freedom and creating an enabling environment for the media.

"On behalf of the Government, the Ministry extends congratulations to the PUL," he concluded.

