Uganda: Besigye and Judge Baguma Standoff Ends in Another Remand

The standoff between Retired Col Dr Kizza Besigye and Justice Emmanuel Baguma reached another climax on Tuesday as the High Court remanded Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya.

The judge ordered that Besigye submit his concerns in writing before returning to court on October 8, leaving many in the courtroom stunned after ruling without allowing the defense to speak.

Earlier, Besigye had asked to suspend his legal representation until he could personally address the court over concerns about Judge Baguma's impartiality.

Supporters erupted in chants as the accused entered the dock, prompting court orderlies to restore order.

Justice Baguma declined Besigye's request to speak directly, insisting any suspension of lawyers be submitted formally in writing.

The judge noted that Besigye had introduced ten counsel, including Kenyan Senior Counsel Martha Karua, to represent him.

Besigye insisted that no law prohibits him from addressing the court personally and argued that the judiciary has a duty to ensure a fair trial.

The legal standoff stems from the earlier dismissal of Besigye and Lutale's bid for mandatory bail. Lawyers, led by Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago, argued that their continuous detention since November 2024 qualifies them for bail under Article 23 of the Constitution.

Justice Baguma ruled that the official remand period began on February 21, 2025, when charges were filed at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court, falling short of the 180-day requirement.

Lukwago confirmed that his team will return on October 8 to submit their written arguments and continue pursuing the constitutional right to repeated bail applications.