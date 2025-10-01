Uganda: High Court Jammed As Besigye and ADF's Mukulu Face Bail and Trial Proceedings

The High Court has been engulfed in tension and heavy security as it hosted two of Uganda's most high-profile legal proceedings.

Retired Col Dr Kizza Besigye, alongside Hajj Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya, appeared for a bail application hearing, while former Allied Democratic Forces commander Jamil Mukulu and 41 co-accused returned for the resumption of their long-delayed trial.

Dr. Besigye has suspended all his lawyers and requested to address the court regarding their presence, protesting what he calls the lack of impartiality by Justice Emmanuel Baguma.

Supporters erupted into chants as the accused entered the dock, prompting the judge to order court orderlies to maintain order.

Justice Baguma declined Besigye's request to address the court directly, insisting that any suspension of lawyers be submitted in writing.

The judge noted that Besigye had introduced ten counsel, including Kenyan Senior Counsel Martha Karua, who could represent him.

But a defiant Besigye insisted he wants to address his concerns as person and since there is no law that prohibits him from doing so, the court has no powers to deny him a fair trial.

The legal standoff follows the judge's earlier dismissal of Besigye and Lutale's mandatory bail application.

The defendants' lawyers, led by Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago, argued that continuous detention since November 2024 qualifies them for bail under Article 23 of the Constitution.

Justice Baguma, however, ruled that the official remand period began only on February 21, 2025, when charges were filed at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court, thereby falling short of the 180-day threshold.

Despite the tension, Lukwago confirmed that his team will return to the High Court tomorrow to schedule another bail application, stressing the constitutional right to repeated bail applications.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court reconvened for the long-awaited trial of Jamilu Mukulu and 41 co-accused.

A four-judge panel--Justices Dr Andrew Bashaija, Michael Elubu, Susan Okalany, and Mubiru--oversaw the proceedings, with court premises secured under heavy police deployment.