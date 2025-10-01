Uganda: Visa Policies, Security, and Jobs - Parties Lay Out Plans Ahead of 2026 On Big Talk

The 2026 general elections continue to take shape, and the political conversation is intensifying. On Tuesday evening, the spotlight turned to issues of governance, security, and the economy during a live discussion on Next Radio's Big Talk.

John Tumwine, spokesperson of the Common Man's Party, outlined his party's plans to introduce stricter immigration and investment policies. Tumwine argued that Uganda is "full of redundant foreigners, the so-called investors," adding that the country needs to tighten visa regulations and prioritize genuine investors who can contribute meaningfully to economic growth. He emphasized that his party's manifesto would focus on safeguarding jobs and opportunities for Ugandans.

In response, Hon. Asiimwe K. Enos Kinywamachunda, Member of Parliament for Kabula County under the NRM, defended the ruling party's record and reiterated its core pillars for the next electoral term. Enos highlighted security, regional integration, and social services as top priorities. He pointed to existing government programs such as the Parish Development Model, GROW, and youth funds, noting that they are designed to create wealth, raise household incomes, and generate up to seven million jobs.

Enos stressed that the NRM's commitment to strengthening the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and other security agencies remains central to protecting lives and property. He further added that investments in education, health, and infrastructure would continue to form the backbone of the party's service delivery.

With less than four months to the polls, the contrasting positions highlight the debates expected to dominate the campaign season. As manifestos take shape, platforms that provide space for open dialogue are drawing national attention.