Uganda: I Knew NUP Would Drop Me - Sseggona

Busiro South Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Sseggona has said he "saw the signs" and was not surprised by the National Unity Platform's (NUP) decision to drop him from its list of parliamentary flagbearers.

Sseggona, a three-term legislator, said that despite presenting what he described as the best credentials, the party opted for another candidate.

"The people of Busiro first saw me in 2010. It's likely that I was the one who introduced NUP to them," he told NBS Barometer on Tuesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The MP noted that he was among those who drafted NUP's constitution, which outlines procedures for selecting flagbearers, but argued that the provisions have never been implemented.

"Even before the Mpuuga scenario, there were rumors that they wanted to oust us," he added.

He stressed that he harbors no bitterness toward the party and dismissed speculation about running as an independent.

"I am not bitter; I am actually better. I am not mad at my party, and I have peace in my heart," he said.

On Monday, NUP confirmed Kyengera Town Mayor and musician Mathias Walukagga as its flagbearer for Busiro South, ending weeks of speculation.

The move effectively sidelined Sseggona, one of the opposition's most prominent legal and political figures.

Sseggona also questioned the credibility of grassroots consultations, which were meant to account for 60 percent of the vetting process.

"When you say you asked people on the ground, you need to have evidence. Who did you ask? Is he or she a party member? Where does this person live?" he asked.

The legislator emphasised that his work in Parliament has always been guided by the party and his constituents.

"I have no personal project in the Parliament of Uganda. I am always deployed by various stakeholders the party and the people of Busiro," he said.

A lawyer by profession, Sseggona has represented Busiro South since 2011 and currently chairs the Public Accounts Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises.

His exclusion places him alongside other MPs, including Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala and Makindye East's Derrick Nyeko, who were also dropped from NUP's final flagbearer list ahead of the 2026 elections.