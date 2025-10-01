Tanzania: 'Leverage Nyerere Legacy for Regional Integration'

Butiama — EAST African citizens have been urged to build upon the historic foundation of regional integration laid by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to enhance trade, social interaction and explore economic opportunities across their countries.

Tanzania's High Commissioner to Uganda, Major General Paul Simuli, made the remarks on Monday during a commemoration of Mwalimu Nyerere's legacy held under the Pan-African initiative known as the Butiama Pilgrimage, which took place in Mwitongo, Butiama.

He noted that to this day, East African countries continue to enjoy strong economic, trade, cultural and political relations, ties that were co-pioneered by Tanzania's Founding Father, Mwalimu Nyerere.

"This strong relationship among East African countries presents a great opportunity for citizens to collaborate in trade and visit one another, fostering a deeper understanging of existing economic opportunities and how to benefit from them," said Major General Simuli.

Mwalimu Nyerere is globally recognised for his pivotal role in supporting liberation movements across Africa and for his contributions to the formation of the East African Community (EAC) and the African Union (AU).

Major General Simuli emphasised that the Butiama Pilgrimage serves as a reminder to the region and the entire continent, of Nyerere's legacy, particularly in promoting Kiswahili and leading liberation struggles.

He also affirmed that Tanzania's High Commission in Uganda remains open and ready to serve all people, including facilitating deeper engagement between the citizens of Dodoma and Kampala.

The High Commissioner further praised Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for upholding Nyerere's legacy by supporting the Butiama Pilgrimage, which drew significant participation from Ugandans, including students and youth.

He also highlighted that in 2018, President Museveni launched the Nyerere Leadership Centre at Makerere University, which continues to provide leadership training to both local and international students in Uganda.

Earlier in the day, the late Mwalimu Nyerere's son, Mr Madaraka Nyerere, expressed his gratitude to all who participated in making the event a success.

He said the commemorative event, held under the theme "Espousing Mwalimu Nyerere's Enduring Legacy and Values: Enhancing Jumuiya Adoption and Domestication of the Kiswahili Language," was a direct reflection of Nyerere's vision for regional integration and African unity.

"By advancing Kiswahili, we are not just promoting communication, we are carrying forward Mwalimu's dream of a stronger, more united East Africa and ultimately, a more united Africa," said Mr Madaraka.

He added that Mwalimu Nyerere viewed Kiswahili as a bridge that connects people and a foundation for regional and continental cooperation.