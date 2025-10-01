Tanzania: Elections Not War, There Is Life After Voting - -UDP

Morogoro — UNITED Democratic Party (UDP) presidential running mate, Mr Juma Khamis Faki has reminded Tanzanians that elections are a peaceful democratic exercise, not a cause for conflict or violence.

Speaking at a campaign rally held at Mji Mpya Market in Morogoro Municipality on Monday, Faki said that --UDP voting is about choosing leaders who will bring development not dividing the nation.

"Elections are not about war or chaos. They are a democratic right for citizens to choose leaders who will serve their interests. Let's remember, there is life after the elections," he said.

He urged citizens, particularly in Morogoro Region, not to be misled by individuals who may incite unrest under the guise of 'protecting the vote.'

"Tanzania is a peaceful country. That's why people from conflict-ridden neighboring nations seek refuge here. Let's preserve that peace."

Mr Faki called on all eligible voters to participate peacefully in the upcoming General Election on October 29th, this year and to support UDP candidates across all levels of government.

He praised the country's founding leaders, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Abeid Amani Karume for laying down strong democratic principles.

"They established a system where, every five years, citizens have the right to elect new leaders. Let us honour that vision by turning out in large numbers to vote," he said.

Mr Faki further urged citizens to return home peacefully after casting their votes and to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) to announce the results.

The presidential running mate also warned voters to protect their voter identification cards, and not to fall victim to individuals attempting to collect them for potentially malicious purposes.

"Don't give your voter ID to anyone. It is your personal right and responsibility," he said.

Meanwhile, UDP National Publicity Secretary Erasto Nyaga called on residents of Morogoro Region to vote for UDP candidates from the presidency to local councillors, to bring about lasting change.

"October 29 is a chance for all of us to build a government that delivers inclusive development. Let's turn out in big numbers and vote for change," he said.