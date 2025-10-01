Tanzania: Mwinyi to Improve Traders, Fish Vendors Condition

Zanzibar — CCM Zanzibar's presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, intensified his re-election campaign yesterday with a visit to the vibrant Malindi Market in Stone Town, where he engaged directly with entrepreneurs and fish vendors.

Dr Mwinyi, warmly received by market traders, reaffirmed his commitment to improving business conditions and advancing the fisheries and entrepreneurship sectors. "I am very happy to be here with you," he said.

"I ask for your votes- for me, for President Samia Suluhu Hassan and for all CCM candidates. The promises I made in 2020 have been fulfilled and now I seek another five years so that we can deliver even more progress.

Dr Mwinyi said his administration has registered several achievements, including the distribution of interestfree loans, fishing boats and seaweed farming equipment to support local fishers and farmers.

He described these efforts as part of a broader strategy to improve livelihoods and build a sustainable blue economy.

The incumbent president added that the government is continuing with the construction of markets and landing sites across Unguja and Pemba to ensure traders operate in clean and well-organised environments.

"We promised better business environments and we are delivering," he said. "Fishers will receive the support they need to access deep-sea fishing grounds and entrepreneurs will have clean, modern spaces to run their businesses," he said.

Dr Mwinyi reminded citizens that over the past five years, the government had allocated 96bn/- support small-scale traders and entrepreneurs, although he acknowledged that some had yet to benefit. He pledged to expand access and ensure greater inclusivity.

"There is no reason for our markets to lack hygiene and proper management. With more funding, we will build modern markets and create improved working conditions," he added, directing the Zanzibar Fisheries Corporation (ZAFICO) to maintain cleanliness across all fish markets.

Later in the day, Dr Mwinyi held a meeting with residents of Malindi and Stone Town, including a visit to the former Bwawani Hotel site, once a prominent tourist landmark built under Zanzibar's founding president, Abeid Amani Karume, but now in ruins.

Dr Mwinyi revealed plans for major investment in the Bwawani area during his next term, highlighting its potential to boost Zanzibar's tourism and economy.

"Several investors have shown interest in the site," he said, "but the required capital for full-scale development has proven challenging," he said. He also announced a special programme to preserve and rehabilitate historic buildings in Stone Town, including privately owned, government and endowment (Waqf) properties, using domestic resources.

To protect the fragile architecture, he revealed that the government will introduce an electric bus project to limit vehicular traffic entering Stone Town.