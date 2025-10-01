Kenya: Victory At Last for Gucha Stars After Promotion to National Super League

NAIROBI — South Nyanza-based club Gucha Stars are set to play in the second-tier of Kenyan football after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) resolved a longstanding dispute between them and Nakuru Bucks.

According to a statement, the federation have awarded Gucha the result in their aborted match against Bucks on Friday last week.

"The results of the match at the time of the abandonment shall be upheld i.e. Nakuru Bucks FC (0) - Gucha Stars (2)," FKF said.

Gucha were leading 2-0 when the match was abandoned in the 86th minute - having doubled their lead a few second earlier - after the assistant referee was accosted by a section of the fans.

The incident followed a highly tempestuous start during which the eventual winners refused to take to the field for close to an hour, protesting over the eligibility of several players in the opposing side.

The match itself, held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, was the product of a longwinding court-cum-boardroom battle.

The two sides came to loggerheads at the end of last season, Nakuru Bucks accusing their opponents of fielding an ineligible player - known as Eugene Nyakaga but later identified as Bildad Marube - during their Division One clash.

The federation sided with Nakuru's complaint, awarding them a 3-0 boardroom victory, which prompted Gucha to lodge a case with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and later on, the High Court.

Subsequently, the High Court ordered a replay of the fixture, which was then staged at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The dispute has delayed the start of NSL fixtures, which eventually kicked off the past weekend - but only just partially.