Uganda: U.S. Embassy Uganda Announces Introduction of Lenacapavir, a Groundbreaking HIV Prevention Medicine

The U.S. Department of State announced a life-saving development to bring U.S.-based Gilead Sciences' breakthrough drug lenacapavir to market in Uganda, one of just ten high-burden HIV countries where the drug will be distributed through the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The U.S. initiative - which will promote global scale in production and distribution of the medication and catalyze further global investment has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives.

The United States, in collaboration with the Ugandan Ministry of Health, will introduce lenacapavir in 2026. Taken only twice a year, lenacapavir offers a highly effective and convenient HIV prevention option for individuals at high risk of HIV acquisition. Clinical trials show more than 99% of people on lenacapavir remained HIV negative.

This innovative medication represents a significant advancement in Uganda's fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. The U.S. government and the Global Fund, of which the U.S. government is the largest donor, are co-funding this advanced market commitment to purchase lenacapavir for up to 2 million individuals by 2028 in countries with the largest HIV/AIDS epidemics. Gilead has agreed to provide the drug at cost. In addition, Gilead has agreed to provide their intellectual property to generic manufacturers who can produce the drug at scale and help bring down the price so that future purchases can be sustained by local governments.

Ambassador William W. Popp emphasized lenacapavir's transformative potential, stating, "This medicine is an excellent example of how American leadership drives innovation to save lives. Collaboration between an American company and researchers right here in Uganda led to a medical breakthrough to reduce new HIV infections in the communities that need it most. This exciting development will accelerate our progress toward ending HIV as a public health threat, building a healthier future for America, Uganda, and the world."

The United States will work closely with the Government of Uganda to develop a rollout plan for this life-saving medication.

