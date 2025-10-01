South Africa: Controversial Politician Malema Found Guilty in Firearm Case

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was convicted on multiple charges related to the unlawful discharge of a firearm in public. The guilty verdict centers on a 2018 incident during the EFF's fifth anniversary rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, where Malema was filmed discharging a rifle into the air in front of about 20,000 supporters. He was found guilty of five charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space, and reckless endangerment.

Malema's former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, who was accused of handing Malema the rifle, was acquitted of the charges against him. The magistrate ruled that the evidence against Malema was overwhelming and rejected his defense that the firearm was a toy. Malema faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, with sentencing set for January 23, 2026.

Malema has announced plans to appeal the judgment, arguing that the charges are politically motivated and citing the acquittal of his white former bodyguard as evidence of bias.