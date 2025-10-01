Nigeria: Best Western Plus Yenagoa Set to Revolutionise Hospitality in Bayelsa State

In a significant development that is poised to reshape Nigeria's Niger Delta hospitality scene, Best Western Hotels & Resorts is scheduled to open its newest property, Best Western Plus Yenagoa, on October 15, 2025.

Strategically positioned at Oxbow Lake in the heart of Yenagoa, the hotel is poised to catapult Bayelsa State into the spotlight as an emerging hub for luxury, business, and tourism.

General Manager of Best Western Plus Yenagoa, Chand Rami, shared his excitement about the hotel's launch, saying, "Best Western Plus Yenagoa is not just a hotel. It is a destination where the natural beauty of Oxbow Lake meets international standards of hospitality. We are excited to create experiences that reflect excellence, comfort, and the warmth of Bayelsa." This vision for excellence is evident in every aspect of the hotel, from its modern design to its commitment to exceptional service.

Best Western Plus Yenagoa carries forward the legacy of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, which has built a strong presence in Nigeria through its hotels in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Enugu. With more than 4,700 hotels worldwide, the brand is recognised for its consistent quality, innovation, and customer-focused approach. The Yenagoa property adds a new dimension to this legacy, highlighting Bayelsa as an emerging destination for hospitality and tourism.

According to Rami, Best Western Plus Yenagoa is not just another hotel; it's a destination that seamlessly blends international standards with the rich cultural heritage of Bayelsa State. With its elegantly furnished rooms and suites, fully serviced apartments, and world-class amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen smart TVs, and mini-bars, the hotel promises an unparalleled hospitality experience for its guests. Guests will also enjoy premium facilities such as a fitness centre, spa, Chinese restaurant, and an outdoor swimming pool designed to provide both relaxation and convenience.

The hotel's state-of-the-art conference halls and meeting rooms make it an ideal venue for corporate functions and social gatherings. Whether you're a business leader, government dignitary, or leisure traveler, Best Western Plus Yenagoa has everything you need to succeed. From premium facilities to exceptional service, the hotel is designed to cater to a wide range of audiences, including business leaders, government dignitaries, leisure travellers, and the local community.

The grand opening, scheduled for October 15, 2025, will bring together dignitaries, business executives, and hospitality stakeholders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the property, and a reception showcasing the hotel's elegance and service. This event promises to be a celebration of Bayelsa's emerging status as a hub for hospitality and tourism.