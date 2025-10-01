South Africa: World Cup Qualifiers - S'Africa to Challenge FIFA On Points Deduction

*Benin Republic move to top of Group C, Super Eagles remain third

In what appears a wild goose chase, South Africa's Football Association (SAFA), has insisted that it will challenge the decision of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee to strip Bafana Bafana of three points and three goals in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho last March.

FIFA on Monday announced what many considered a belated decision to punish South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in their World Cup preliminary match against Lesotho played on 21 March 2025.

Teams in the Group C standing waited for almost six months before the world football governing body did the needful, deducting the points South Africa earned in that 2-0 defeat of Lesotho in accordance to the rule of the game governing use of ineligible player in matches.

FIFA confirmed yesterday that South Africa breached Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) and Article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Preliminary Competition Regulations by featuring the player, who was not eligible for selection. As a result, FIFA awarded the match to Lesotho with a 3-0 scoreline, overturning the original result.

In addition to the forfeiture, SAFA was ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss Franc, while Teboho Mokoena received an official warning from the world football governing body.

But in reaction to the FIFA decision, SAFA issued a statement later yesterday stressing that it was disappointed with FIFA. It described the ruling as unprecedented.

"The outcome was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons, and without affording the Association (SAFA) an opportunity to present legal arguments."

SAFA further said that it has requested written reasons and will submit an appeal to FIFA's Appeals Committee within the 10-day deadline.

Despite the setback, SAFA stressed its continued backing of the national team the Bafana Bafana.

"The players and the technical team have worked extremely hard to reach this stage, and we remain focused on ensuring they secure maximum points in the matches ahead. We apologise to the nation for this administrative oversight," the statement concluded.

Bafana Bafana will resume their campaign with a home fixture against Zimbabwe on 10 October at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, before hosting Rwanda on 14 October at Mbombela Stadium.

Meanwhile, Benin Republic managed by former Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, have climbed to the top of Group C on same 14 points as South Africa but with superior +4 goals difference. South Africa are on +3 goals difference. Super Eagles are third on the long on same 11 points as Rwanda but ahead on superior goals difference of +2. Lesotho who profited from the points deduction now have nine points while Zimbabwe are at the bottom of the Group C on four points.

New Group C STANDING

P. W. D. L. GD. PTS

Benin. 8. 4. 2. 2. +4. 14

S'Africa. 8. 4. 2. 2. +3. 14

Nigeria. 8. 2. 5. 1. +2. 11

Rwanda. 8. 3. 2. 3. 0. 11

Lesotho. 8. 2. 3. 3. -5. 9

Zimbabwe. 8. 0. 4. 4. -6. 4