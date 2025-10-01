South Africa: Khumalo Falls Ill Before Giving Evidence At Madlanga Commission

Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo left the Madlanga Commission after falling ill minutes before he was due to testify.

Earlier this week, he presented WhatsApp messages allegedly linking police, politicians and business to organised crime networks.

Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, the head of Crime Intelligence, was forced to leave the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday after falling ill just before he was due to testify.

Khumalo arrived at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria but left minutes later. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga told the room the hearing would not sit after Khumalo "left the precinct at three minutes past nine."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Khumalo is receiving medical care and is in "good spirits" while following his doctor's advice. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has been updated on his condition.

Khumalo began giving evidence on Monday. On Tuesday, he tabled WhatsApp messages which he said showed how organised crime had reached deep into the police, politics and business.

He said the chats came from the phone of businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, accused of attempted murder. The messages included talk of money for ANC events, leaked police documents, pressure over tender audits and efforts to disband the Political Killings Task Team.

Khumalo also claimed KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona leaked sensitive information to Matlala, and linked Katiso "KT" Molefe to a wider criminal network. He further described a "Big Five" drug cartel operating across the country, with a base in Gauteng.

He promised to bring more evidence, some of it behind closed doors, to show the full scale of the networks. When he returns to the stand, Khumalo is expected to face more questions about money trails, tender protection and political killings.