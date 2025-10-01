South Africa: Rapper Stogie T Baptised With His Son

Stogie T, real name Boitumelo Molekane, posted videos of his baptism with his son on Instagram.

He said the baptism was about surrendering struggles and choosing faith for the next generation.

Rapper Stogie T has been baptised together with his son.

The award-winning artist, whose real name is Boitumelo Molekane, shared videos of the ceremony with his fans on Instagram.

He said the baptism was not just about himself but about passing meaning on to the next generation.

"To go down and rise with my son was to see, across generations, the mystery of grace. It reminded me that faith is not passed through blood, but chosen," he wrote.

Stogie T explained that baptism was a way of letting go of struggles and trusting in God's power.

"Through this act we say we surrender what we can't fix and step into what only God can give," he said.

More South African celebrities have recently spoken openly about their spiritual journeys, whether through traditional callings or Christianity.

For Stogie T, the moment was about both faith and family.