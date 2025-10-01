Tanzania: Tz, Hungary Rekindle Ties

Dar es Salaam — Hungary has officially reopened its representation office in Dar es Salaam after a three-decade closure, marking a new chapter in the more than 50-year diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

The new office, located in Masaki, will serve as a hub for strengthening economic cooperation and providing consular services to Hungarians visiting or working in the region.

Speaking to journalists on Monday in Dar es Salaam, the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr Péter Szijjártó, said the reopening would inject fresh momentum into the long-standing partnership between Tanzania and Hungary.

"This new office, located in the business, financial and cultural heart of Tanzania and indeed East Africa will give new impetus to our relationship. It will help advance economic cooperation and support Hungarians visiting or working in the region," Mr Szijjártó said.

In conjunction with the reopening, Hungary is also supporting the launch of a major clean water project in Biharamulo District, Kagera Region.

The Hungarian government has invested approximately 15 million US dollars (about 36.7 billion Tanzanian shillings) in the project, which aims to supply safe drinking water to more than 200,000 residents using advanced Hungarian purification technology.

Mr Szijjártó said the initiative reflects Hungary's commitment to supporting Tanzania's development priorities, particularly in ensuring access to clean water.

"This project will utilise world-class Hungarian water management technology to draw water from Lake Victoria, purify it and deliver it safely to the people of Biharamulo. It is one of the most significant milestones in the history of our economic cooperation," he said.

He added that Hungary considers Africa's stability a key component of Europe's security, emphasising that the water project is not only a humanitarian investment but also a strategic measure to prevent future migration pressures.

"We know that Europe's security begins with Africa's stability. This is why Hungary provides both technological and financial support to help African countries meet their development challenges," Mr Szijjártó noted.

On his part, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, welcomed Hungary's investment, describing the Biharamulo water project as a life-changing development for the local community.

"As you have heard from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, water remains a critical priority for our people. Through Hungary's tied-aid programme, we are bringing clean water from Lake Victoria to serve over 200,000 residents of Biharamulo, in partnership with a Hungarian company," Ambassador Kombo said.

He further noted that the two countries had agreed to enhance trade and investment ties, highlighting that the current trade volume of approximately 2.18 million US dollars (about 5.3bn/-) is expected to more than double in the coming years.

"We discussed finalising the Agreement on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments, which will create a secure environment for investors," he added.

Ambassador Kombo also pointed to ongoing cooperation in education, agriculture, agribusiness and capacity building. He noted that Hungary's scholarship programme continues to attract a significant number of Tanzanian students, and the Hungarian government has expressed its readiness to increase the number of scholarships once current slots are filled.

The reopening of the Hungarian representation office comes after a 30-year hiatus, underscoring the renewal of diplomatic engagement between the two nations, whose relationship spans over half a century.