Tanzania: NLD Pledges Flyovers, Better Infrastructure for Mwanza

Mwanza — The National League for Democracy (NLD) has pledged to improve infrastructure across Mwanza Region, including building flyovers, if elected in next month's General Election. The initiative aims to ease transportation challenges, especially for residents living in hilly and remote areas.

Speaking at the launch of the party's campaign in Mwanza on Sunday, NLD presidential candidate Mr Doyo Hassan said many people in elevated areas lack reliable road access to essential services.

"We have observed that people in these areas struggle to reach hospitals due to poor road infrastructure," he said. "What happens when someone falls ill and there is no road to get them to a hospital?"

Mr Hassan urged citizens to vote for the NLD, promising transformative changes that would connect every Tanzanian to basic services. He emphasised that an NLD-led government would construct flyovers to directly link hillside communities to Mwanza city centre, improving access to healthcare, schools and markets.

To address long-distance travel issues, Mr Hassan proposed building two dedicated roads as one inbound and one outbound between Mwanza and Dar es Salaam. These roads would aim to reduce traffic congestion, enhance safety and improve travel comfort.

"Our goal is to make travel between Mwanza and Dar feel shorter and more convenient," he said. "If implemented, Mwanza will resemble a modern city like Dubai."

He also pledged to strengthen economic ties within the Lake Zone by extending the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to neighbouring Uganda and Kenya, enhancing trade and regional movement.

In addition, Mr Hassan reaffirmed the NLD's commitment to providing free health services, clean water and education. He said the country's natural resources, especially its mineral wealth, would serve as the financial foundation for the party's 2025-2030 development agenda.

Speaking at the same event, NLD National Women's Forum Chairperson Ms Zaidat Fundi highlighted the party's priority on universal healthcare, particularly for pregnant women, young children and the elderly.

She also criticised bureaucratic barriers, such as requiring elderly citizens to present letters from local leaders to access services, promising that the NLD would eliminate such requirements.

In the Ilemela Constituency, NLD parliamentary candidate Mr Meshack Deus promised to upgrade all feeder roads to tarmac level, aiming to improve local transportation and accessibility.

Meanwhile, in Buswelu Ward, NLD candidate Husana Nyanza vowed to advocate for reliable access to clean and safe water. She pointed to the current rationing system as a significant challenge facing residents.