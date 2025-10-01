Tanzania: CCM Vows Mega Tanga Uplift

Tanga — CCM presidential candidate Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to transform Tanga Region into a hub of industries, trade and transport through the implementation of major projects.

She made the pledge on Monday at a campaign rally held at Usagara Secondary School grounds, where she highlighted investments already underway and promised more if the CCM government is re-elected.

"Our pledge to the people of Tanga is to complete projects linking Tanga and Coast regions, which will completely transform the economy of this coastal belt," Dr Samia said.

She said that her government had already invested heavily in Tanga Port, boosting jobs and investment opportunities.

"The port is now a new economic gateway, and will be opened further through construction of a 1,108-kilometre railway line from Tanga to Arusha and Musoma," she said.

Dr Samia said Tanga has been designated as an oil and gas storage hub, a move expected to create 2,100 jobs.

She pointed to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), now 84 per cent complete, which has already provided 1,300 jobs in Chongoleani and 2,000 across Tanga District.

She pledged that, if re-elected, the CCM government will also expand the Dar es Salaam-Chalinze-Segera-Arusha Road (646km) and improve the Handeni-Singida road.

The CCM presidential candidate added that factories will continue to be revived, citing the reopening of Foma and cement plants and announced plans for a new facility to assemble ambulances in Tanga.

Earlier, addressing Pangani residents, Dr Samia said progress was being made on the Tanga-Pangani road (50km) and the Mkange-Tungamaa-Pangani section (120.8km). She promised to complete the 178km Makurunge-Saadani-Pangani-Tanga road.

"Our pledge to the people of Pangani is to fully complete this road so that its benefits are realised soon," she said.

She added that an international fish market was under construction at Kipumbwi Ward to raise incomes for fishing communities, while livestock farming was being modernised. In Pangani alone, 51 improved cattle had already been distributed.

She also promised to advance the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) agricultural programme, beginning with areas already set aside in Pangani.

On mining, Dr Samia said her government will intensify exploration to create opportunities for youths, while in education it will maintain free schooling at primary and secondary levels and provide more learning materials.

She urged Pangani residents to mobilise each other to vote, adding that special arrangements will be made for the sick.

Pangani parliamentary candidate Jumaa Aweso said education and health services had improved significantly in the district.

"Between 2015 and 2020 there were only two public secondary schools, but in the last four years 17 more schools have been built," he said, noting that new health centres had also been opened in all four divisions.

He commended the start of construction on the Tanga-Pangani-Saadani-Bagamoyo road and requested the introduction of a speed boat service from Zanzibar to Pangani to attract tourists to Saadani National Park.

Later in Muheza, Dr Samia promised to improve the 45km Pangani-Muheza road and complete the 40km Muheza-Amani Road. "Leave these roads to me, I will deliver," she said.

Meanwhile, CCM presidential running mate, Ambassador Emmanuel Nchimbi has vowed that the next government will permanently resolve the persistent water challenges in Ubungo and Kibamba constituencies in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Nchimbi made the remarks yesterday while addressing campaign rallies at Mabibo Hosteli grounds in Ubungo and Malambamawili grounds in Kibamba.

He assured residents that, if re-elected, CCM will prioritise strengthening water supply systems through the implementation of new water projects and the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure.

"Professor Kitila Mkumbo has informed me of the ongoing water issues in your areas. Let me assure you that the CCM 2025-2030 Election Manifesto has outlined concrete strategies to address water challenges across Kimara, Mabibo, Sinza, Ubungo and Makurumla," said Amb Nchimbi.

He added that the Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) communication systems would also be improved to ensure residents can promptly report water-related issues and receive timely responses.

Amb Nchimbi noted that water availability in Kibamba currently stands at 84 per cent, with a target to raise it to 95 per cent within the next five years.

"Through the CCM manifesto, the government will expand various water projects, particularly enhancing water supply from Ruvu Chini, to increase access to clean and safe water in Kibamba," he added.

Dr Nchimbi commended the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for effectively managing inflation and stabilising the economy amid global economic shocks.

"Despite global challenges, Tanzania has maintained stable food prices. In August this year, our inflation rate was 3.1 per cent," he said.

He emphasised that economic diplomacy under President Samia has attracted more foreign investment and increased exports to regional and global markets.

"Today, Tanzania exports more goods to Kenya than it imports. This reflects strong economic production and the exceptional leadership of President Samia," he said.

Earlier, Kibamba parliamentary aspirant, Ms Angellah Kairuki, called on the government to address all obstacles hindering the reliable supply of water in the constituency.

"Water is a basic need. We must resolve the bottlenecks in supply and ensure that residents of Kibamba have access to clean and consistent water," she stressed.

From HILDA MHAGAMA in Tanga

