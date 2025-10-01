Tanzania: Exim Supports Women's Leadership Development

Dar es Salaam — EXIM Bank Tanzania has said it is supporting women's leadership development through targeted initiatives aimed at equipping women with the skills and confidence needed to lead effectively.

The Bank's Head of Marketing and Communications, Stanley Kafu said in Dar es Salaam on Monday that the Bank through its Women Empowerment Programme (WEP) under Exim Cares is advancing gender equality, strengthening economic participation and driving inclusive growth across the country.

"The programme offers training, networking opportunities, personal leadership development and business forums equipping women with the skills, confidence and resources needed to thrive both personally and professionally," he said.

In this strategic partnership with 'Mind Matters' reflects the Bank's mission to foster inclusive growth and directly supports the objectives of Tanzania's Development Vision 2050.

He said the Mindful Leadership training aligns with Exim Bank's long-term commitment to its Women Empowerment Programme (WEP), which aims to impact over 600,000 women by 2028.

Through this initiative, Exim Bank is platinum sponsor of the training reinforces its position in advocating for women's empowerment and sustainable development, while contributing meaningfully to Tanzania's broader social and economic advancement.

"Through WEP, we are committed to creating opportunities for women to develop entrepreneurial skills, resilience and emotional intelligence key pillars that empower them to transform their lives, families and communities," he said.

This training will bring together over 150 women leaders from diverse sectors, including business, education and public service, with a focus on enhancing deep leadership, emotional intelligence, resilience and creativity.

The training is structured in three phases, scheduled for September 27th, October 4th, and October 11th, 2025, allowing for progressive skill development and reinforcement over time.

Each session includes practical exercises, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, and guidance from leadership experts.

Exim Bank's Senior Manager of Marketing and Communication, Kauthar D'souza, said the initiative reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to gender equality and investing in women as catalysts for positive change.

Mind Matters Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nadia Ahmed, expressed gratitude for the partnership with Exim Bank, stating, "The 'Mindful Leadership' training goes beyond leadership development--it transforms lives, builds resilience and empowers communities. This collaboration will directly impact over 150 women and marks a significant step in advancing women's leadership in Tanzania."