Tanzania: ADC Candidate Pledges Oil, Clove Revival to Boost Zanzibar Economy

30 September 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yusuf in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC), presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Hamad Rashid Mohamed, has pledged to launch extensive oil and gas exploration if elected, saying the sector could unlock new economic opportunities and transform the islands' economy.

Addressing a campaign rally in Mtambwe, North Pemba, Mr Hamad said Zanzibar is endowed with valuable natural resources that, if managed effectively, could drive significant development.

"If you entrust me with leadership, my government will commission thorough studies to determine the quantity of oil and gas available. We will harness these resources to create jobs and lift people out of poverty," he told supporters.

He cited examples of countries that achieved rapid economic growth through oil production, expressing confidence that Zanzibar could follow suit. Alongside natural resources, he pledged to modernise agriculture, ensuring farmers have access to tools, inputs and training.

"We will introduce modern rice farming methods to boost harvests and ensure food security," he said.

ADC Secretary General Hamad Azani added that the party's vision includes modernising fishing infrastructure to provide jobs for youth.

"No young person should be left idle," he stressed, promising to supply equipment, including modern boats, to enable fishermen to reach deeper waters.

During a campaign stop in Mtambwe South, Mr Hamad highlighted cloves as a vital cash crop for Pemba and vowed to revive the sector.

"Cloves are the backbone of Pemba's economy. If elected, I will ensure large-scale planting and provide farmers with enough seedlings to increase production. People must not be left hungry while we have such a valuable crop," he said.

He also pledged to introduce modern drying machines to ease farmers' struggles with sun-dependent processing.

"We will bring in modern dryers so farmers are no longer inconvenienced by waiting in the sun," he added.

At the rally, a CUF member, Shoka Haji Khatib, encouraged residents to support Hamad, describing him as a leader who understands the struggles of ordinary citizens, particularly women and children.

ADC leaders reassured supporters that the party would safeguard peace and stability, ensuring all Zanzibaris live free from disruptions. Supporters welcomed the promises with optimism, particularly Hamad's pledge to prioritise food security.

"Hunger is our biggest challenge. His 'food first' policy gives us hope that the suffering of ordinary people will finally be addressed," said one attendee.

