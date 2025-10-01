Tanzania Bids Farewell to Archbishop Rugambwa

Kagera — His Eminence Protase Cardinal Rugambwa yesterday led hundreds of mourners, including bishops, clergy, government leaders and faithful from across Tanzania and abroad, at the burial of the late Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa in Bukoba.

The late Archbishop, who served as a Papal Nuncio and a seasoned diplomat of the Holy See, was laid to rest at Mater Misericordiae Cathedral in Bukoba. He now rests alongside other prominent Church figures, including Laurian Cardinal Rugambwa and Bishop Nestorius Timanywa.

Archbishop Novatus passed away on the evening of September 16th, this year, while receiving treatment at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

In a moving homily, Cardinal Rugambwa described the late Archbishop as a man of deep faith, humility and unwavering service to the Church.

"He was a man of prayer who served the global Church with warmth and generosity. He has left behind a legacy of devotion and a life fully given in service to God and humanity," the Cardinal said.

"Let us continue to pray for the repose of his soul: Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen."

Also present at the burial was Archbishop Angelo Accattino, the Vatican's Apostolic Nuncio to Tanzania, who expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Archbishop Novatus.

"It was heartening to see a recent photo of him meeting Pope Francis. Sadly, his health deteriorated shortly after. He has now returned to the House of the Father," said Archbishop Accattino.

Born on October 8, 1957, in Maruku Ward, Bukoba District Council, Novatus Rugambwa was ordained a priest on July 6, 1986, by the late Bishop Timanywa after completing his theological studies.

He joined the diplomatic service of the Holy See on July 1, 1991 and went on to serve in various Vatican Nunciatures around the world.

On June 28, 2007, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Undersecretary of the Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People. He was later appointed Titular Archbishop and Apostolic Nuncio to Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe on February 6, 2010.

His episcopal consecration took place on March 18, 2010, presided over by Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, then Vatican Secretary of State.

His diplomatic career continued with several significant appointments March 5, 2015: Apostolic Nuncio to Honduras, March 29, 2019: Apostolic Nuncio to New Zealand and Papal Representative to the Pacific Islands.

March 30, 2021: Additional responsibilities as Nuncio to the Republic of Micronesia, while continuing to serve in the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, Fiji and Palau

Archbishop Novatus is remembered as a bridge-builder, a promoter of dialogue, peace and pastoral care across continents.

His burial brought together faithful from across the country and dignitaries from the Vatican, all gathered to honour a life of extraordinary service to the Church and the global community.